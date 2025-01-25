McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 234 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,260,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $261.53 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $184.15 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

