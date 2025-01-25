McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,754,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

