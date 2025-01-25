McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises approximately 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 175.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $344.07 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $286.76 and a one year high of $459.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

