MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 23,618 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Target were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 711.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

