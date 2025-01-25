Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Tops $3.14 on Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $264.70 million and $53,822.55 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 3.12927736 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $53,316.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

