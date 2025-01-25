Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $10.85 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $658,222.94 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,294,671 coins and its circulating supply is 31,850,343 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,294,671 with 31,850,343 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.19084905 USD and is down -25.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $506,558.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

