MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.98. 858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

