Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 4005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

