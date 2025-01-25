Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 4005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.
Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40.
About Mongolia Growth Group
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mongolia Growth Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.