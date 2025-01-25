Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,295.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,254.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,225.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,168.42. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,283.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

