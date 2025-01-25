Monte Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,828,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,192,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,051,810 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

