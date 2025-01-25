Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 195 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 949.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $155.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $279.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

