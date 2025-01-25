Nepsis Inc. Acquires 3,113 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises about 2.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,848 shares of company stock valued at $55,165,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.36.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.19 and a 200 day moving average of $355.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

