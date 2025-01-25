Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $977.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $892.06 and its 200 day moving average is $764.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total value of $31,536,054.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,435.10. This represents a 99.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.