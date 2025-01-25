Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $559.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $443.75 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The firm has a market cap of $506.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.15 and its 200 day moving average is $528.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.