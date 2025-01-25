Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,947.35

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $17,947.35 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

