NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and traded as low as $37.73. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 115,814 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 116.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.