Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,351 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $415.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $310.51 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

