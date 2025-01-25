Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $782.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

