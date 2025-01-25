Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS HYD opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

