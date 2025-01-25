Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marriott International by 63.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $284.11 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $295.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

