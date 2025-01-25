Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 165 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 740,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $81,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2,554.0% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

