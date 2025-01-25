Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $172.30 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

