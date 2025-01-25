Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,516 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Best Buy by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 592,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,643,000 after buying an additional 503,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $116,252,000 after acquiring an additional 491,781 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 817.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 537,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 479,256 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $636,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

