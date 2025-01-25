Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,680 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 56.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DaVita by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.70 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

