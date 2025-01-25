Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $175.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.