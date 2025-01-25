Northland Capmk Estimates Bitcoin Depot Q4 Earnings

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Bitcoin Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 4.1 %

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.