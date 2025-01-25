Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $394.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

