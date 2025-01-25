NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. NULS has a market capitalization of $37.23 million and $776,299.04 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 130,411,225 coins and its circulating supply is 111,341,079 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

