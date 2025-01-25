Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.67 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $450.89 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.02 or 0.03185744 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00011667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06319081 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $29,821,190.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

