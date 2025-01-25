Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.42 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.