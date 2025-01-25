Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

