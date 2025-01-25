Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.