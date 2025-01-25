Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 126,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 122,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

