PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,437,000. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,086 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3,714.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 788,368 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $3.54 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $410.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.