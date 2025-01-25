PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 243,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $451,000.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1047 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

