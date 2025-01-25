PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 891.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

