PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average is $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

