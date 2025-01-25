Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $374.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.43.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

