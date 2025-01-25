Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,517,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $584.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.38.
Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.83.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
