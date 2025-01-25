Pflug Koory LLC Buys 15,728 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 240.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

