Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Sells $43,381.97 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $43,381.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,468.14. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Molly Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Molly Henderson sold 1,291 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $10,328.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

