Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,120,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 615,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after buying an additional 179,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 578.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 118,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

