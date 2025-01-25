PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) vs. Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Head to Head Review

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and Allison Transmission”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.61 $102.00 million $2.33 21.78 Allison Transmission $3.04 billion 3.41 $673.00 million $8.21 14.56

Allison Transmission has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHINIA. Allison Transmission is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PHINIA pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allison Transmission pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings for PHINIA and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allison Transmission 2 4 2 0 2.00

PHINIA currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $101.38, indicating a potential downside of 15.20%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 3.10% 9.79% 4.42% Allison Transmission 22.66% 51.13% 14.08%

Risk & Volatility

PHINIA has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats PHINIA on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It provides its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. The company also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. It serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

