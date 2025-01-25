PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $3,247.37 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00121403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00011690 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 365.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,947,720 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

