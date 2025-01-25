PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and traded as low as $18.55. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 12,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

