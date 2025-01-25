Provident Financial Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Riverside, Calif. – January 23, 2025 – Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., has announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. Shareholders of the Company’s common stock, as of the close of business on February 13, 2025, will be eligible to receive the cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 6, 2025.

This announcement comes in compliance with Provident Financial’s commitment to providing value to its shareholders. The decision reflects the Company’s financial strength and solid performance in the market.

In a Safe-Harbor Statement included with the news release, the Company outlined that certain aspects of the disclosure may constitute forward-looking statements as per the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements mainly pertain to the Company’s expectations regarding its business environment, future performance, market opportunities, credit experience, as well as its overall mission and vision. Provident Financial emphasized that while these statements are based on current management expectations, they do carry inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could lead to actual results differing from these forward-looking statements include the general business climate, interest rates, market conditions in California, competition within the financial services industry, regulatory alterations, and other risks specified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year concluded on June 30, 2024.

For further information on this dividend declaration, shareholders and interested parties can reach out to President and CEO, Donavon P. Ternes, or Senior Vice President and CFO, TamHao B. Nguyen, for additional insights and details.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

