PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,059.3% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

