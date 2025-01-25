PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 325557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.68) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

About PureTech Health

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.19 million, a P/E ratio of -608.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

