PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 325557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.72).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.68) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
