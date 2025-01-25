Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. 4,649,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 50,008,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $328.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. The trade was a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Quantum-Si by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 35.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

