QUASA Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $107,665.32 and approximately $108.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00004861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00023717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105,387.97 or 0.99510641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000024 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,707,829 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012997 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

