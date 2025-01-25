Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 320,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 467,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 232,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 330.2% in the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 310,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 28.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

